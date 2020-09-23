Rand Paul: KY Gov. ‘Has Not Taken’ Calls for National Guard Deployment ‘Seriously’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) by stating that “I’ve been calling for weeks for the National Guard to be out” to keep the peace in the wake of the announcement of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor and “I think the governor has not taken that seriously.”

After discussing his stance on no-knock raids, Paul said, “With regard to Louisville, though, I’m kind of saddened to see the fires. I hope we can begin to heal on this. I’ve been calling for weeks for the National Guard to be out. I think the governor has not taken that seriously. I hope there will be enough National Guard to prevent the destruction downtown in Louisville. It’s a great city, and I hope it doesn’t catch on fire more than what we see so far.”

