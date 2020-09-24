Elizabeth Warren: Donald Trump Is ‘Flirting With Treason’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In” called President Donald Trump’s comments about not committing to a peaceful transfer of power “flirting with treason.”

Chris Hayes said, “I find it a strange line from some of your Republican colleagues about, well, you know, ‘We’ll listen to the courts. The courts will decide. We also need to get this justice the court because the court will decide the election,’ as if that’s a fait accompli. What do you think when you hear that?”

Warren said, “When Donald Trump says that he is not necessarily going to accept the will of the voters, he’s flirting with treason. He’s saying a peaceful transition of power doesn’t matter to him. All that matters to him, once again, is Donald Trump and whatever Donald Trump wants. And for Republicans, once again, to step up, these Republican senators to enable him in that, to support him in that and to start to talk about the November 3 election, as if this isn’t about voters getting their choice, but it is about Supreme Court justices getting their choice means that they are a party to it.”

She added, “That means to me that, come November 3, we need to hold them all accountable. And when I say hold them all accountable, I mean Donald Trump. I mean those Republican senators. I mean those Republicans up and down the ballot. We need to not just beat them by a little bit. The idea that they can go litigate when it’s close. I mean beat ’em big, that’s what we got to do.”

