Scarborough: Trump ‘Placing This Constitutional Republic in Jeopardy’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough weighed in on President Donald Trump not committing to accepting the election results because of mail-in ballot concerns.

Scarborough accused Trump of not respecting “constitutional norms” and claimed he is “placing this constitutional republic in jeopardy.” He also predicted that not closely monitoring Trump could “lead to the worst constitutional crisis for American democracy” since the Civil War.

“Donald Trump has been talking about my government, my military, the fact that he’s going to serve more than the constitutionally-mandated limit of eight years, that he’s going to have a third term, trying to undermine the results of the election from the very beginning, talking about yesterday he wouldn’t guarantee the peaceful transfer of power,” Scarborough emphasized. “That requires a closer examination, and we’re just going to have to be able to do two things at once. We’re going to have to follow him down this rabbit trail because this rabbit trail may lead to the worst constitutional crisis for American democracy that we’ve had since the Civil War. And also you have a president who continues to tell us who he is: a man who does not respect constitutional norms, a man who does not respect checks and balances that James Madison and our founders put on presidential power back in … 1787.”

“All of these things Donald Trump has contempt for and is ignorant of and right now is placing this constitutional republic in jeopardy,” he concluded.

