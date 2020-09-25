Cuomo: ‘I Don’t Trust the FDA’ on Vaccine and People ‘Shouldn’t’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) stated that he doesn’t trust President Donald Trump or the FDA on a coronavirus vaccine and that people “don’t trust the FDA. They shouldn’t.”

Cuomo said, “I don’t trust the president and I don’t trust the FDA. … The vaccine, he said yesterday that the FDA was being political in saying they actually wanted to review the vaccine. So, yeah, the American people don’t trust the FDA. They shouldn’t. Trump has politicized this entire situation. He’s overridden health and science with politics.”

