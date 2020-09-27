Durbin on Killing the Filibuster to Pack SCOTUS: Conversation ‘On the Table’

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats were willing to end the filibuster if they take the Senate majority in November’s election.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “If Democrats are successful in November, and you increase your numbers in the Senate, your colleague Ed Markey has suggested if Republicans confirm Judge Barrett, end the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court, is that on the table?”

Durbin said, “Well, can tell you the future about the Senate rules is on the table and I’m part of it. The reason is this, we have seen under Mitch McConnell the destruction, denigration of the United States Senate. George, last year in the Senate, 2019, we had 22 amendments voted on in the entire year in the United States Senate. Mitch McConnell has taken on the Senate and has turned it into something, not a deliberate and legislative body. We need to make sure what the procedure is in the future that we get down to business. Senator McConnell’s approach, I think, has been a failure.”

