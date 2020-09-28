Harris: ‘Haven’t Made a Plan One Way or Another’ on Meeting with Barrett, But ‘Sure’ Meeting Will Happen

REPORTER: Do you plan to meet with Judge Barrett? HARRIS: I’m sure that’s going to happen. Yeah. We’ll have to see how everything works out. REPORTER: And do you intend to? HARRIS: I haven’t made a plan one way or another…I am definitely going to be involved in the hearings. pic.twitter.com/SnfSz8r7KY

While speaking to reporters on Monday, 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that she is sure that she will end up meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but that she hasn’t made any plans one way or the other.

Harris was asked, “Do you plan to meet with Judge Barrett?”

She responded, “I’m sure that’s going to happen. Yeah. We’ll have to see how everything works out.”

Another reporter then asked, “And do you intend to?”

Harris responded, “I haven’t made a plan one way or another. But I am going to be — I am definitely going to be involved in the hearings and performing my role and responsibility on the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

