Harris: ‘I’m With’ Biden ‘1,000%’ on Not Answering on Expanding SCOTUS

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she is with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “1,000%” in refusing to say whether they support expanding the Supreme Court if Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and Democrats control the House, Senate, and White House.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “If Judge Barrett is confirmed and the Democrats have control of the Senate next year and the White House and the House of Representatives, should the Supreme Court be expanded?”

Harris responded, “Joe’s been very clear that he is going to pay attention to the fact — and I’m with him on this 1,000% — pay attention to the fact that right now, Lawrence, people are voting. They’re voting. This is not — some can debate about, election year, should a sitting president be allowed or able to nominate someone to the United States Supreme Court for a lifetime appointment. This is not even an election year. This is like — we’re actually in the election. People started voting. People have been voting. Almost a million Americans have voted. People will be voting next week. People will be voting up until Election Day, and they have a right, in an election, to elect their next president, who then will make the decision about who will be the nominee.”

