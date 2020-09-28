Jeff Daniels: Trump Voters Voting for ‘a President Who Is Heading to Prison’

Actor Jeff Daniels on Monday, discussed his role in Showtime’s “The Comey Rule,” a miniseries based on the word of former FBI Director James Comey’s book “Higher Loyalty.”

Daniels, who depicts Comey in the miniseries, said that with President Donald Trump’s lack of respect for the rule of law in his presidency and now the New York Times claiming to have his income tax returns which show “chronic losses and years of tax avoidance,” his supporters are “voting for a president who is heading to prison.”

“Everybody respected the rule of law. Everybody respected those things that made America and make America the free country that it is. Until now. And it’s been painfully obvious from before 2016, but certainly in the four years previous. And look at what happened yesterday. That’s what autocrats do,” Daniels told MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough.

“I think days like yesterday with the tax returns starting to come out, we’re starting to see a president who is doing everything he possibly can, including lying about the pandemic, to stay out of jail,” Daniels added. “That’s who you’re voting for is a president who is heading to prison. And if I’m wrong, I guess we’re going to find out, but it’s so obvious. If the Trump administration were a movie, a script, they would kick it back because the villain is too obvious. He’s not transparent enough. And you just see this stacking and stacking as we head into November 3 as the reality of, guys … we can see the iceberg now. What are you waiting for? And what they are waiting for is — I don’t know. I just don’t know.”

