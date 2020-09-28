Pelosi: NYT Tax Story Shows Trump’s ‘Disdain for America’s Working Families’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacted to The New York Times story on President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

According to Pelosi, the report showed Trump’s “disdain for America’s working families.”

Mitchell said, “Just the morality paying nothing more years and paying $750 just when you’re about to be president or take office?”

Pelosi said, “There is no sense of decency. A president who wants parades of military armament and the military paying homage to him in front of the White House like he’s some kind of a dictator, and yet is he paying for any of that? The protection of our country? $750? Yeah, it’s a disdain for America’s working families. It’s not right.”

She added, “Our responsibility is to protect and defend, and we have to make sure we know what exposure the president of the United States has too, and what an impact it has on national security decisions for our country. You’re right. The issue of morality is a larger one. As you began, you said, let me be frank and went through some of the other immoralities that the president has been involved it.”

