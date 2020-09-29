Blackburn: ‘Nothing’ Will Stop Amy Coney Barrett Vote Before Election

As Democrats push to stop Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) advised on Tuesday that there is “nothing” that would stop the confirmation hearings and vote from taking place before the presidential election.

Blackburn said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that Democrats’ efforts to delay the process and call into question the adoption of her two Haitian children “incredibly inappropriate” and “unseemly.”

Host Stuart Varney asked Blackburn, “Can you see anything that stops a vote in the confirmation of the judge before the election?”

“There is nothing that would stop the vote, Stuart,” Blackburn began, “and we know that Senator Durbin admitted as much as this weekend on TV. What they’re trying to do is delay. What they’re trying to do is reframe the argument, and the treatment that they are giving Judge Barrett, I think, is just incredibly inappropriate. But they did this to Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, and it looks like they want to get back to their old tricks.”

“But to say we need to investigate these adoptions from Haiti of the two children that they have adopted, I think that that is just so unseemly,” she concluded.

