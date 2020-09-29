Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Will Not Condemn White Supremacists’ — It Was Not a Dog Whistle, He Talking Through a Bullhorn

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Tuesday night’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” that President Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn “white supremacists” was a “dog whistle through a bullhorn.

Anchor Brian Williams said, “The president held an event recently at the national archives, and the centerpiece of that was to make a change in parts of the American school curriculum. Unheard of at the presidential level, the way he did it. He said tonight it was because the curriculum was teaching people to hate our country. But here’s my question. Did we witness dog whistle in real-time when he said the following, quote, ‘if you were a certain person, you have no status in life?’ It was sort of a reversal.”

Harris said, “What we saw was a dog whistle through a bullhorn. Donald Trump is not pretending to be anything other than what he is, is someone who will not condemn white supremacists, someone who cannot say the phrase, Black Lives Matter, someone who is getting rid of training of federal employees around the issue of race and the need to be aware of implicit bias. It’s not a dog whistle. Literally, he’s talking through a bullhorn.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN