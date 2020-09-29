Sen. Brown: Putin Has Something on Trump — ‘We Hear Everything Ranging from Sex Tapes to Huge Debt’

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) speculated on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live With Stephanie Ruhle,” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has something on President Donald Trump in light of a New York Times story on President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

When asked if he has concerns over the president’s finances, Brown said, “Of course. We have followed Trump. Most American banks won’t — quit financing Trump years ago. He turned to Deutsche Bank, and Deutsche Bank is an outlier and an outlaw among many of the world’s banks in the world’s legitimate banks. Trump is clearly—there’s something that Putin has on Trump. We hear everything ranging from sex tapes to huge debt that he owes, money as Kamala Harris pointed out. A lot of money he owes to somebody.”

He added, “And so clearly, some things are going on there, and we should know what they are. Trump clearly doesn’t want the public to know. It’s why his behavior toward the autocrats, particularly Putin, is so sordid and un-American. I think that the more we know, the more even Trump’s base will begin to turn against this president who has betrayed not just workers in Youngstown, Ohio, but he’s betrayed our country by what he’s done internationally with the Russians and other autocrats.”

