CNN’s Dana Bash on Debate: ‘That Was a Sh-t Show’

Tuesday, after the first presidential debate on CNN, network correspondent Dana Bash had rough language to describe that debate, which she said was a “shit show.”

Bash said the term was appropriate given the aggressive combativeness of both candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“You just took the words out of my mouth,” Bash said. “You used some high-minded language. I’m just going to say it like it is. That was a shit show. And, you know, we’re on cable. We can say that. Apologies for being maybe a little bit crude, but that is really the phrase that I’m getting, you know, from people on both sides of the aisle on text. And it’s the only phrase that I can think of to really describe it.”

