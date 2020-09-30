CNN’s Lemon: Trump Looked ‘Hopped Up’ at Debate — Like a Kid Prescribed ‘Too Much Adderall’

CNN anchor Don Lemon said President Donald Trump looked “hopped up” on drugs at his first debate with Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden early Wednesday on the network’s post-debate analysis.

Lemon said, “It wasn’t about whether Joe Biden won or whether Donald Trump won or whatever, but this— the American people lost. When the president of the united states went on that debate stage, he showed us exactly who he is. We’ve known it all along. He has said all along. We’ve known when people show you who they are, believe them. This president is insulting, Chris, he’s a liar, he’s a bully, and he is a racist, and it came out tonight.”

Anchor Chris Cuomo said, “Their theory of the case was this; we’re going to come out and hammer him. We’re going to show that he gets addled, that he can’t keep up with the pace of Donald Trump. And that Donald Trump is mighty and strong and Joe is stuttering and weak.”

Lemon replied, “Listen, we are in the age where people do things. I felt like I was watching a kid whose doctor had prescribed him too much Adderall.”

Cuomo said, “Yeah, you should not be taking —you can’t just reach into the medicine cabinet and take whatever is in it and hoper it works.”

Lemon continued, “Am I wrong? That’s how I feel. He was overly aggressive. Just — it’s like he was hopped up on — I don’t know what was going on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN