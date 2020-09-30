Rand Paul: Instead of Debates, We Should Do Separate Interviews with Candidates

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized Tuesday’s presidential debate as uninformative and “exhausting” and suggested that instead of having the candidates directly debate each other, they should each do 30-minute interviews in separate rooms.

Paul said the debate “was exhausting even to watch, much less participate in. I frankly don’t think that it was that informative.”

He added, “I’ve got a suggestion for the Presidential Commission too, if they’re listening. Why don’t we do a 30-minute interview with each candidate in separate rooms? Don’t put them in the same room, but really try to get a little more of an in-depth conversation. Challenge them. Push them to answer questions more completely. But the debate format is sort of like this mini-war, but I don’t think it’s that informative.”

