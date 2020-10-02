Barrasso: ‘There Is Not Going to Be a Delay’ on ACB SCOTUS Confirmation

During an appearance on Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) dismissed any notion that Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination confirmation process would be delayed given President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

The Wyoming Republican insisted no delay and pointed to hearing having been held virtually in some cases.”

“That’s right — there’s not going to be a delay,” he said. “We’re moving forward with the hearings on Monday, [October] 12. As you know, Chuck Schumer is committed to do everything he can to block, stop, derail this nomination. We’ve been having committee meetings for months on Capitol Hill, with sometimes the witness and many times the members Skyping in to ask questions. When she had her hearing three years ago, she was attacked by Dianne Feinstein for her religion. I think they’re going to throw the kitchen sink at her. We saw it with Brett Kavanaugh. I expect they’re going to try to do everything they can to derail this nomination, and delaying it is part of those tactics.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor