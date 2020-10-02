Behar: Trump Should Tell the Nation ‘I Have Been Wrong’ — ‘You Can’t Fight Science’

Co-host Joy Behar said on Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that given his positive coronavirus diagnosis, President Donald Trump should tell the nation, “I have been wrong.”

Behar said, “I think it would also be a good idea for him to come out and say, look. I have been wrong. I have been wrong.”

She continued, “Just FYI in January—I want to read this—the CDC confirmed the first case of coronavirus in January. Trump says the country has it under control. That’s what he tells the country. That’s not what he says to Bob Woodward. In February, it’s going to disappear. March, the risk is very, very low. April, it’ll go away with the heat. It’ll be gone by Easter. He says he will not wear a mask in April. September, he says it affects virtually nobody, September. In October, he found out he was positive for the virus.”

She added, “So, you know, it would be really great if he would come out and speak to the American people and say, ‘You know what? You can’t fight science. Science is correct. And it applies to climate change also. Science is correct. I don’t want to be in the position where things are really falling apart on this planet, and then we say, you see? We told you so.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN