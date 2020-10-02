Pelosi on Trump Positive COVID-19 Test: ‘Hopefully This Enlightenment Will Have Them Say Wear Your Mask’

Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in a Friday interview on “MSNBC Live” offered her well wishes and prayers for a successful bout with the virus for the first family and others in the White House who were exposed.

Pelosi emphasized that Trump’s positive test “changes the dynamic” as Congress negotiates another coronavirus relief package, which she said she is “optimistic” gets done.

“This kind of changes the dynamic because here they see the reality of what we have been saying all along,” Pelosi told host Stephanie Ruhle. “This is a vicious virus, and it spreads as the president has known from the start but, as has been revealed. It’s airborne. It’s not just about my touching an arm thing on a plane. It’s airborne, and that makes it more dangerous. I’m optimistic. I’m always optimistic. We always have to find a path. That is our responsibility to do so, and I believe that we will.”

The House speaker also hoped the “enlightenment” has Trump and GOP leaders stressing the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

“Let’s get back to hoping and praying that the president and the first lady are well, Hope hicks, as well, and any others who may have had that exposure, but also understand that every family in America is as valuable as the first family, and we want them to have the opportunity,” Pelosi stated. “And hopefully, hopefully, this enlightenment will have them say wear your mask. Do your distancing. Wash your hands, testing, tracing, treatment so that we can crush this vicious virus — not only in our own country but throughout the world.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent