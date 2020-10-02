Pelosi: Trump Going into Crowds Without Masks Was ‘Brazen Invitation’ to Coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump “going into crowds unmasked” was a “brazen invitation” for his positive coronavirus diagnosis on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s ” Live.”

Pelosi said, “Of course, as with everyone, we all received that news with great sadness. I always pray for the president and his family that they’re safe. I continue to do so more intensified, and I know that he’ll have the best of care, and that’s what we want for everyone in our country.”

She added, “I hope this will be a moment where people will understand that what we have in our HEROES bill and have had in our conversations over and over is, we must have testing, tracing, treatment. We must have spatial distancing. We must be wearing our masks. We must have sanitation because it can help crush the virus and stop the spread. So maybe now that people who see the president of the United States with all the protection that he has and the first lady still having this exposure, it might be, as you say, a learning experience. But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon. This is tragic. It’s very sad. But it also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen. Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about.”

