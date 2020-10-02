Rep. Tim Ryan: Arrogant Trump Family Doesn’t Pay Taxes, Doesn’t Wear a Mask — They Pay Off Porn Stars

Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH) had harsh words for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and the rest of the family on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live With Ayman Mohyeldin.”

Mohyeldin said, “Joining us now is Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio who attended the Cleveland debate as a guest of the Biden campaign. And we dive right into it. Tell us about what you saw when it came to mask-wearing that even evening and the precautions that were in place.”

Ryan said, “All the Biden people and anyone who wasn’t the Trump family, we all had masks on and then right before the family walk in, and not one of them had a mask on, and then later Melania walked in, she didn’t have a mask on. It’s one of those moments where you roll your eyes, and we hope the president is okay, but it’s like the rules don’t apply to these people. They don’t pay their taxes. They don’t have to wear masks. If they have trouble with a porn star, they pay it off. There’s nobody being held accountable, and it’s just so irresponsible.”

He added, “This was being hosted by the Cleveland Clinic. We weren’t at some bar or somewhere. We were being hosted by Case Western Reserve and the Cleveland Clinic. They walked in without masks. It was really a level of arrogance you rarely see.”

