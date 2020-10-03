Clarence Page: Biden Dodging on Court-Packing and Filibuster ‘a Good Thing’ Politically

On Friday’s broadcast of “The McLaughlin Group,” Chicago Tribune columnist Clarence Page said that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s refusal to answer a question during Tuesday’s presidential debate on whether he would support ending the filibuster or expanding the Supreme Court was “a good thing. Because that divides Democrats. It’s better just to leave that out of it right now. Democrats are doing well. Don’t screw it up.”

Page said that Democrats should stick to substantive issues in Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation battle and said that “we’re going to have issues like Trump’s question…was him trying to goad Joe Biden into taking a position on filibuster reform and court-packing mainly. And Joe Biden wouldn’t take the bait. And it’s a good thing. Because that divides Democrats. It’s better just to leave that out of it right now. Democrats are doing well. Don’t screw it up.”

