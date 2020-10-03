Trump Campaign Adviser Bossie: ‘The Debates Are Going to Happen’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump campaign adviser David Bossie vowed that the presidential debates between President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “are going to happen.” And that if the second debate has to be moved back a few days, that’s not a problem and there is “no reason” for the debates not to take place.

Bossie said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:20] “The debates are going to happen. There’s no reason for them not to. If they have to be pushed — if the second debate has to be pushed a day or two, that’s nothing. We need this president to recover. But he’s a fighter and he’s a fighter for the American people. That’s why he was elected to begin with. And he is such a fighter. He’s going to beat COVID and Joe Biden all at the same time. So, we’re looking forward to the next 30 days of this campaign, of telling the American people the good news of what his accomplishments have been and what he’s done to lower their taxes, to make their lives better, to bring jobs back to America. It’s a great story. None of that changes.”

