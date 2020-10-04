DeWine: I Hope Trump’s Illness Is a ‘Cautionary Tale’ to Those Who Don’t Wear Masks

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) said he hoped President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis served as a “cautionary tale” for people who have been reluctant to wear masks to combat coronavirus on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union.”

DeWine said, “I said this at a press conference I did the other day, this should be kind of an alert to everybody that anybody can get the virus, even president of the United States can get the virus. So we ought to use this and simply just, you know, learn from it and so people who maybe have not worn masks in the past, you know, I’m hoping that they will look at this and say the president can get it, I can get it, and it can happen to anybody. I hope that is what happens, and that is what comes out of this. We pray for the president, and we pray for the first lady and everybody else who has the virus.”

He added, “What I hope is that what we have seen with the president is a cautionary tale for people and people will understand, look, it can happen to the president, it can happen to you, and it can happen to your family. You wear a mask to help other people. And so if anything good can come out of this tragedy of the president and the White House, you know, we hope just people will look at that and say we need to wear a mask and this is what we need to do to slow this thing down.”

