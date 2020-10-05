Biden on Trump: If You Get the Virus By Saying Masks and Distancing Don’t Matter, You’re ‘Responsible for What Happens’

During a town hall on NBC on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden responded to a question on whether he thinks President Donald Trump bears some of the responsibility for contracting the coronavirus by saying that “anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them.”

Moderator Lester Holt asked, “So, when you hear that this president was infected with COVID-19, were you surprised?”

Biden responded, “Quite frankly, I wasn’t surprised. You know, look, every — for the last three months, three times a week, I’m on the telephone and on Zoom with some of the leading immunologists in the nation, and they go through everything that’s happening. And so, the idea that COVID does not spread in proximity when you don’t have a mask on, when you’re not socially distancing, when there’s large groups of people, when you’re inside, particularly, but even when you’re outside, that’s not surprising.”

Holt later asked, “A recent poll said 65% of Americans think the president bears some responsibility for contracting this virus. Do you agree?”

Biden answered, “Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them. If these people [the audience at the town hall] took off their masks, and they all have them on, I noticed, and just, all of a sudden, got in a gaggle and started talking to one another, well, they’re taking responsibility that, in fact, they should not — they should be held responsible for. Because every major scientist and doctor and immunologist has said that’s a very dangerous thing to do. The particles and droplets can stay in the air for a long time, longer than they thought. It can go beyond ten feet. There’s all kinds of things that they’ve learned and know. And look, I view wearing this mask, not so much protecting me, but as a patriotic responsibility. All the tough guys say, I’m not wearing a mask. I’m not afraid. Well, be afraid for your husband, your wife, your son, your daughter, your neighbor, your coworker. That’s who you’re protecting having this mask on. And it should be viewed as a patriotic duty to protect those around you.”

