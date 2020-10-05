WH’s McEnany on COVID Diagnosis: ‘I’m Feeling Great, I’m Having No Symptoms’

Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” on the heels of her positive COVID-19 test.

McEnany told FNC’s Sean Hannity that she was “feeling great” and that her case was asymptomatic.

“I’m feeling great,” she said. “I’m having no symptoms. You know, I’m very blessed to have a mild case or really just an asymptomatic case. You know, my heart goes out to all of those who have been affected by this and all those who’ve lost their lives.”

She also praised her boss President Donald Trump, who was discharged from Walter Reed Hospital earlier with his diagnosis.

“But I’m pleased to see that our commander-in-chief is doing well,” McEnany added. “Watching him on that balcony just showing that we will overcome, America will overcome just as he is overcoming this illness, I think was a really nice moment for our country to see.”

