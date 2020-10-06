ABC’s Hostin: ‘Despicable’ Trump Is Endangering the Lives of the People Taking Care of Him

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of endangering the lives of people that are taking care of him on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View.”

Hostin said, “I’ve been so horrified by the president’s actions both in endangering the lives of the Secret Service agents, with his caviler drive-by, knowing he’s infected with the virus, by ripping off his mask in the White House and we clearly see there are people inside. I came to the conclusion that the president obviously has not changed. Some Cornell researchers discovered and determined that he is likely the largest driver of the COVID-19 misinformation. So aside from the policy mistakes that this administration has made, I believe that this misinformation is directly responsible for the fact that, as a country, we have more deaths than we needed to have. I do think that falls squarely on his shoulders. I do

She continued, “Imagine all the White House housekeepers, imagine the butlers, imagine all the staff that works to keep the White House running that he has now put in harm’s way. Imagine the everyday people that want to serve the country and serve the first family. He’s putting them in harm’s way. Two White House housekeepers have tested positive. I think it was Chelsea Clinton that tweeted yesterday that she’s so close to many of those people, and she fears for their lives. I mean, what kind of man — not just president — what kind of man would act in this way, to endanger the lives of people that taking care of him and his family? It’s despicable. Despicable!”

