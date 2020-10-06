Beto O’Rourke: Biden Can Win Texas — We Can End Trumpism on November 3

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said on Tuesday’s broadcast out MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” that Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden can win Texas decisively enough for the results to be in on election night.

Anchor Joy Reid asked, “Can Hegar and Biden close that gap, which you came real close to doing when you ran for Senate? Can that gap be closed in the short amount of time that we have left?”

O’Rourke said, “It can, and in part, because Texas is, so voter suppressed. It has become very hard to count Democratic voters. So in 2018, most polls on the eve of the election had me down by eight or nine points to Ted Cruz. I ended up losing by 2.5. Most polls had Hillary Clinton losing by double digits in Texas. She lost by nine points. There is typically an outperformance of the polls by Democrats of three to four points. So I would say those races are much, much closer. MJ Hegar can beat John Cornyn, and Joe Biden can win this state.”

He added, “In fact, on the eve of early voting, on the 12th of October, we’re going to have a million-voter phone bank. Our volunteers are going to call a million voters to get them to commit to voting on the first day of early voting. The Texas Democratic Party, the candidates, everyone’s doing their part. I think we can do this, Joy. I think we can end this on the third. You know, Pennsylvania will take days or maybe even weeks to count those ballots. Texas, we’ll know on the third. If we win Texas, it is over mathematically. It is over psychologically. We can turn the page on Trump and Trumpism and begin the next chapter for this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN