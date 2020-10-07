Donald Trump Jr. on Russia Collusion: ‘A Setup’ — ‘What We Knew Was Going on All Along’

Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., shared his reaction to Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassifying documents that show former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Barack Obama on 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s “plan” to distract the American public from her email scandal by alleging Russian collusion ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The younger Trump said in an interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the information Ratcliffe declassified shows there was a “setup” by the Obama administration, the CIA, and the FBI to hurt then-candidate Donald Trump, which is “what we knew was going on all along.”

“Given what I went through because of that for three and a half years, I’m obviously pretty upset,” Trump stated. “I mean, it’s sort of what we knew was going on all along. it’s why I was so belligerent at the time and wasn’t just going to be quiet and let it go because I knew it was nonsense. But what’s really frustrating is that now that we know that this was, again, a setup. Now that we know all of them knew — the CIA, the upper levels of the FBI, the Obama administration, Obama and Biden himself — they all knew. And they let this go on for four years. They let it happen, knowing that it was nonsense because it would hurt Donald Trump.”

The executive vice president of The Trump Organization continued, “This kind of stuff can’t happen in America. This kind of stuff shouldn’t happen in third world countries, but it’s going on right here. And what’s scary is, guys, is that no one seems to care. Now that the media, now that it’s against their darling, Obama, you know, despite his failed administration, you know, their darling candidate Joe Biden — despite 50 years of failure in Washington, D.C. with literally no success, certainly not one anyone could name — you know, now that it’s against them, they don’t want anything. They are actually outraged that we would want transparency. They are outraged that the American people should be able to see all of the information. And, by the way, the upper levels of the FBI and the CIA are still doing whatever they possibly can to make sure that those documents don’t get out.”

