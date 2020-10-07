FNC’s Wallace: Kamala Harris Proved She Could Be a ‘Heartbeat Away from the Presidency’

Following Wednesday’s vice-presidential debate, Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace suggested Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, was the winner given she, in his view, proved she could be a “heartbeat away from the presidency.”

Wallace argued that if Joe Biden and Harris came in the night leading, they left the night with the lead as well.

“I think going into tonight, the Biden campaign had one concern, and it wasn’t whether or not Kamala Harris was going to be sufficiently likable,” he said. “It was whether or not people were going to be able to at the end of the night to envision her as being a heartbeat away from the presidency, which she in terms of her knowledge, command of the facts, her policy, would she seem presidential? And I don’t think she did anything at all tonight to disqualify herself in that sense. So, if they came into the night leading, I think they left the night — the Biden campaign did — with the lead.”

