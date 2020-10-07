Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) claimed during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, UT, that Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has been “incredibly transparent” about his personal finances.

Harris described Biden as “forthright” with his finances in response to a question posed to her and Vice President Mike Pence about the health of Biden and President Donald Trump given their ages – 77 and 74, respectively.

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government accountability Institute and author Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, has reported on Biden’s family’s financial ties to foreign governments and oligarchs. Weeks ago, he called for Senate Republicans to subpoena Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s second son, to investigate financial dealings with foreign interests.

Schweizer has repeatedly outlined how the Biden family monetized the political influence of Joe Biden in his previous capacities as a senator and vice president.

Harris praised the New York Times‘s allegations that Trunp paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2015 and 2016 as “great investigative journalism.” She specifically defined “in debt” as if the audience needed an explanation of indebtedness:

We now know, because of great investigative journalism, that Donald Trump paid $750 in taxes. When I first heard about it, I literally said, You mean $750,000?’, and it was like, ‘No, $750.’ We now know Donald Trump owes and is in debt for $400 million dollars, and just so everyone is clear when when we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody. And it’d be really good to know who the President of the United States — the commander-in-chief — owes money to, because the American people have a right to know what is influencing the president’s decisions, and is he making those decisions on the best interest of the American people — of you — or self-interest.

Harris stated, “So, Susan, I’m glad you asked about transparency, because it has to be across the board. Joe has been incredibly transparent over many, many years. The one thing we all know about Joe, he puts it all out there. He is honest, he is forthright, but Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been about covering up everything.”