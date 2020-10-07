MSNBC’s Deutsch: ‘Trump Looks Like a Loser, Smells Like a Loser’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for announcing he has ended negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for a coronavirus relief bill until after the election. The president later clarified that he is “ready to sign” a standalone bill for stimulus checks.

Deutsch said that “Trump looks like a loser, smells like a loser” and predicted the president would engage in “more of this abhorrent behavior” of “burn everything down” leading up to the November 3 election.

“I think this is a sad precursor of what the next 27 days are going to be like,” Deutsch said on “Morning Joe.” “I think Donald Trump is going to be an almost burn the house down mentality.”

“[S]tarting with the unhinged performance at the debate, Donald Trump looks like a loser, smells like a loser, and I believe you’re going to see more of this abhorrent behavior, this almost self-destructive, you know, I’m going to burn everything down with me in every way you can imagine now — whether it means I’m going to try to start a war. You know, you have to take your imagination to places it hasn’t gone before. And I think yesterday’s example of literally you couldn’t do anything more self-destructive both to the country and to yourself. So that’s where I’m going, we’re heading into this burn the house down mentality. And if you want to contrast the two campaigns, if you look at the last 36 hours, you see Trump, you know, as Mussolini up on that, you know, balcony and you see what he did yesterday with the stimulus, and then you contrast Joe Biden’s speech yesterday, which was the speech of a winner.”

