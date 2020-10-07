Pelosi: Trump ‘Will Lie, Cheat and Steal to Win this Election’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump would “lie, cheat and steal to win this election” on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View.”

Behar said, “I’m dreaming of the day when we all say ‘President Nancy Pelosi.’ I think that sounds really good. But the polls are showing that Biden is ahead in key swing states. It’s very encouraging in many ways, Pennsylvania, et cetera, but I’m still worried that they could steal this election. I know that the Russians are still involved. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security just released a report warning that Russia is a key threat to the election. Now we knew this going into 2016 too, and we saw how that turned out. This is why I’m not counting my chickens at all. I’m still nervous. People have to vote, and we have to win in a landslide. How concerned are you about that?”

Pelosi said, “Well, I’m concerned, but I don’t— my motto is we don’t agonize, we organize. I have no doubt that the president, in typical fashion, will lie, cheat, and steal to win this election. So we are prepared for that. I’m sorry to have to say that, by being speaker of the House and he’s president of the United States, but that is the reality.”

She continued, “He’s trying to dismantle the Postal Service to undermine vote by mail. He’s inviting practically voter interference into our elections. The voter suppression and intimidation that he is bragging about practically that they are engaged in, and it’s really a shame in terms of our Constitution and our sacred right to vote. But again, we’re ready. We’re ready. I will do everything in my power to make sure that matter how he tries to declare victory or undermine the electoral college or try to win in the House —he’s bragging now he’s going to win in the House —I will assure you of this, with a free and fair election Joe Biden will be inaugurated, and Kamala Harris inaugurated president and vice president of the United States on January 20, 2021.”

