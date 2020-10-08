Clyburn: 25th Amendment Commission May Be Needed ‘Attention-Getter’ to Make Trump Realize He Can’t Do Whatever Comes to His Mind

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to the 25th Amendment commission legislation proposed by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) by stating that it is a good thing for President Donald Trump or people in the White House “to realize that he is not going to be allowed to jerk the country around and to do what seems to be whatever willy-nilly may come to this president’s head.” And that the legislation “may be the kind of attention-getter that we need.”

Clyburn said that the bill isn’t new, and is legislation that Raskin had written before that is being reintroduced.

He continued, “I think that the president is displaying some very erratic behavior, and I think that the American people are beginning to become very concerned about this. And so, I think that it is good for the president, or at least the people in the White House, most especially the chief of staff, to realize that he is not going to be allowed to jerk the country around and to do what seems to be whatever willy-nilly may come to this president’s head. So, this may be the kind of attention-getter that we need.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett