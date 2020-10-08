Jarrett: ‘Disrespectful’ Pence Kept Interrupting Both Senator Harris, Susan Page

Former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett said on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” that Vice President Mike Pence was “disrespectful” at the debate last night because he continually interrupted both Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) and the moderator Susan Page.

Jackson said, “We saw history being made on that vice presidential debate stage last night with Senator Harris there, a woman of color, the first Black, first Asian-woman on the national ticket like this. President Trump after his vice president was magnanimous called her a monster twice, called her unlikeable. How do you see that dynamic?”

Jarrett said, “I think that’s a mistake. I think she knocked it out of the ballpark last night, took complicated issues, and broke them down through the lens of how they will affect the lives of Americans from the COVID-19 to the impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act, the riff about they’re coming for you. People sitting at home could see the authenticity, the passion, the commitment, and the qualifications that she has to serve. So for President Trump to attack her in ways that are consistent with the double standard that we’ve seen for too long how women in power are treated as they’re running for office, I don’t think will resonate around the country. One thing, it will certainly not resonate with women. I think Vice President Pence although he was not as bad as President Trump, who forced me to scream at the television during the last debate, he did keep interrupting both Senator Harris and Susan Page in a way that was disrespectful. He didn’t answer the questions. He didn’t play by the ground rules who were put before him and the campaign agreed to. All of which I think doesn’t play well with the American people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN