MSNBC’s Schmidt: Fly on Pence’s Head Is ‘the Mark of the Devil’

Anti-Trump Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said Thursday morning on MSNBC the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate was “the mark of the devil.”

Schmidt said, “I don’t think it’s ever a good sign when a fly lands on your head for two minutes. You know that’s a sign all through the history of sin, and historically, biblically.”

He added, “It’s only safe to say this after midnight, but you know a fly, he who commands the fly, has always been seen historically as the mark of the devil.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Well Steve, now as a journalist, now I have to ask for the record, are you joking? Because the fly could have landed on anyone.”

Schmidt said, “Yes, but it didn’t. It landed on Mike Pence, and it says something. Something karmic about the status of the campaign as it implodes.”

He continued, “Look, you have a Fox News poll that has Biden up ten points. Rasmussen’s got Biden up 12. You’re looking 12 to 14 points. The numbers are imploding. The campaign is cratering. It’s falling apart. And that’s the conditions under which mike pence had to stand up there and lie to the country tonight to try to say something, but the American people get what’s going on.”

Melber concluded, “I’ll just say in my role on the fact check what Steve Schmidt has said about the numbers is true. What he said about the ultimate moral reckoning of whether the fly connotes evil or devil or Nosferatu is above my pay grade, but I can’t confirm it.”

