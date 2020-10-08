Pelosi: Trump Is ‘In an Altered State Right Now’

On Thursday’s edition of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump is “in an altered state” at the moment.

Pelosi said, “The president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now, so I don’t know how to answer for his behavior.”

Host David Westin asked Pelosi, “Do you have questions about his capability to really serve in his office at this point?”

She responded, “Well, what I want to know is the trust that we have to place in the executive branch at this time, the trust we have to place in a vaccine that may become available, that it is scientifically approved, in the clinical trials, as well as the advisory committee that must pass on all of this, and that it is not political. So, I don’t know that the motivation of the White House is strictly based on science. I think they’ve demonstrated in this coronavirus, as well as climate change and any other issue, that they have contempt for science. But, what I said about the president was that we don’t know if somebody who — I’ve not said this, I’ve quoted others to say, there are those who say that when you’re on steroids and/or if you have COVID-19 or both, that there may be some impairment of judgment. But, again, that’s for the doctors and the scientists to determine.”

