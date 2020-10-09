Maxine Waters: ‘It’s Long Past Time the 25th Amendment Should Have Been Enacted’ — Trump Should Be ‘Arrested’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that it was “long past time” President Donald Trump should be removed from office because he’s incapable of doing his job under the 25th Amendment.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “The speaker said she thinks there should be a commission to examine whether it’s time for the 25th Amendment based on erratic and bizarre behavior. Now he’s going to go back to spreading the virus personally. Do you think it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment?”

Waters said, “Past time. That cabinet of his has no guts. They won’t stand up to him. I don’t know how he’s able to intimidate all the people. They see what he’s doing to the country, how he is endangering others. He’s an infected individual who is going to go out and rally and infect more people. As a matter of fact, my heart goes out to the secret service agents in the car with him with the windows up. And he was joyriding and making a mockery of everything that has to do with science and the experts and what they have for us. I think it’s long past time the 25th Amendment should have been enacted.”

Reid said, “Congresswoman, I heard from a lot of people after I mentioned Angella Reid, the chief usher at the White House, amazing woman with an incredible story. There are people like her that work in the White House, who have nothing to do with politics, not political, and wonder if Congress has a role to play in providing protection. I realize it’s a different branch of government when it comes to oversight. It’s not clear we haven’t gotten a clear answer on whether White House staff the cooks, the cleaners, the janitor staff, the regular staff are being properly protected with PPE, is there a way Congress can get to the bottom of it?”

Waters said, “We can hold all the hearings in the world, and we can raise all questions. Unfortunately, what we discover was this president is that he has the power to do whatever he wants to do. If, in fact, those employees are not being taken care of, if it’s not safe for them unless they make a decision to walk away unless the families demand they come out of there, there is not a lot we will be able to do about it. If it had been left up to me, I would have arrested him a long time ago.”

