Watch: Marsha Blackburn Fact-Checks Joy Behar on ‘The View’

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) confronted co-host Joy Behar about the deficit created by under President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden during her appearance on ABC’s “The View” Thursday.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARSHA BLACKBURN: I thought it was interesting last night that Senator Harris said that Joe Biden ran the Obama recovery, and we know that that was one of the slowest recoveries ever from a recession. 2% —

JOY BEHAR: What?

BLACKBURN: Economic growth and 192,000 —

BEHAR: Excuse me, ma’am. Excuse me, Senator. I have to interrupt you. It’s only an hour show, but I have to interrupt you, Ma’am because the way I saw it, President Obama left this country with a surplus and now we’re in a huge deficit, not to mention the thousands who are unemployed right now and who don’t even have food. Over 1 million children are going hungry in this country. I don’t see there’s anything to brag about. But let me ask you this question. Trump is back in the Oval Office even though he’s likely —

BLACKBURN: I have to jump in here. We weren’t left with a surplus. There was not a surplus. Excuse me. During — when President Bush —

BEHAR: It wasn’t a deficit!

BLACKBURN: –Left office our national debt was at $10 trillion, and when Obama left office, it was over $22 trillion. Now that’s way too much. $10 trillion was too much debt for me, but the thing is, no. We did not have a surplus. We have a growing federal debt–

BEHAR: The economy is now in the toilet. The economy is now in the toilet. People are out of work. Children are not eating, madam. How can you brag about his administration? There are hungry children out there! All right.