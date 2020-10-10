Biden to Interviewer: Viewers Asking about Court Packing ‘Are Probably Republicans’ Who Are Trying to Distract

During an interview with KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas on Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden said that viewers who were asking about his position on packing the courts “are probably Republicans who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now.”

Anchor Ross DiMattei asked, “I’ve got to ask you about packing the courts. And I know that you said yesterday you aren’t going to answer the question until after the election. But this is the number one thing that I’ve been asked about from viewers in the past couple of days.”

Biden responded, “Well, you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t want me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now.”

DiMattei then asked Biden if voters deserve to know what his position is, and Biden responded that they don’t.

