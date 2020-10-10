Brooks: ‘Crazy’ for Trump to Not Want to Debate

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that it is “just crazy” for President Donald Trump to not want to debate, and that not having the second debate will “cement where we are right now, which is Biden ahead.”

Brooks said, “I’ve never seen a losing candidate not want to have as many debates as possible. So, for Donald Trump, not wanting to debate is just crazy. And then the second thing is that not having it, I think, is the wise decision. But, again, it reduces the number of opportunities he has to turn this around. … So, not having the debate, though, is [certain] to cement where we are right now, which is Biden ahead.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett