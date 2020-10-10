SNL Mocks VP Debate with Fly Versions of Joe Biden, Reincarnated Herman Cain

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Oct 10, 2020 at 9:55pm PDT

This week’s cold open on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” featured Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris cast with Beck Bennett and Maya Rudolph, respectively, and Kate McKinnon as moderator Susan Page.

Later in the skit, Jim Carrey was featured as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who teleported to the debate stage but as the fly on Pence’s head that appeared during the debate. Later, he was accompanied by the late Herman Cain, played by Kenan Thompson.

“I’m sorry to interrupt, Vice President Pence. There’s a –” McKinnon’s Page said.

“War on police in this country? I couldn’t agree more,” Bennett’s Pence replied.



“No, no, there’s a — um — there’s a giant –” McKinnon’s Page said.

“Lack of respect for militias?” he responded. “You’re darn right.”

