Susan Page: I Think Pence’s Interruptions of Me Were ‘a Political Tactic, and Not a Gender Statement’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” vice presidential debate Moderator Susan Page stated that she thought Vice President Mike Pence’s interruptions of her during the debate were “a political tactic, and not a gender statement” and that she thinks “he would have done that if I was a male moderator, too. I didn’t think he was doing it because I was a female moderator. So, no, I didn’t take offense to it on the idea that it was somehow sexist.”

Page said, “I will say that I have been in meetings where people have talked over me in a way that’s ticked me off. But, having watched the vice president in the debate four years ago, in 2016, he did the same thing. Of course, also a woman moderator. I thought he was — I thought he would have done that if I was a male moderator, too. I didn’t think he was doing it because I was a female moderator. So, no, I didn’t take offense to it on the idea that it was somehow sexist. I did think it was a violation of the rules that the campaign had agreed to before the debate. … But I thought that was a political tactic, and not a gender statement.”

