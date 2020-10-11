Bill Gates on Trump Virus Treatment: The Word ‘Cure’ Is Inappropriate — It Won’t Work for Everyone

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the monoclonal antibodies treatment President Donald Trump received for coronavirus is not a “cure,” as the president has claimed.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “I want to start with those comments from the president about the treatment he received, because these monoclonal antibodies, he’s called this cocktail that he got, this experimental cocktail he’s got, he’s called it a cure. This is something you’ve been talking about, too as well, and I think the foundation supported research on this. Could this become the leading therapeutic for the coronavirus as we go forward?”

Gates said, “The word ‘cure’ is inappropriate because it won’t work for everyone. But yes, of all the therapeutics, this is the most promising. We have been working with companies doing antibodies, we reserved factory capacity back in the spring, and now we’re partnered with Eli Lilly, who, with Regeneron, has been the fastest to get these antibodies ready. They could reduce the death rate quite a bit.”

