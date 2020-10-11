Dan Rather: Trump Is ‘a Combination of Selfishness and Stupidity’ — His Administration Is a ‘Farce’

Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Dan Rather Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” called President Donald Trump “a combination of selfishness and stupidity.”

Rather said, “As members of the press, we have to keep doing our job, which is keep telling people, keep reminding people through use of facts and quotes of how unusually unique this is to have, number one, a president who says in advance of the election that if it doesn’t appear to go his way, he is going to try to tie it up in the courts and he will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power at the top, even if the indication is that he has lost. Number two, there has never been anything approaching this in the way of voter suppression by any president of the United States. And the presidents has to continue to frame things in that way. ”

He continued, “As to his mental condition, I know there is a theory — he is mentally unstable. I am not qualified to say that. I will say this. He is constantly engaging in anger, manic behavior, abusive behavior, mocking behavior, and so often indicating that he would score in the high 90’s on an IQ test. We have a combination of selfishness and stupidity operating our White House. People, I think, will see that eventually. Will they see it in time to avoid what is ahead for us? Frequently, in the past, and what I will call normal times, that there is a fine line between a tragedy and farce. Unfortunately, that was a long time ago. The story of the Trump administration is both tragedy and farce.”

