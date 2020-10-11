Michael Moore: Overturning Roe v. Wade Is an ‘Act of Violence’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore said Sunday on MSNBC attempting to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that ruled in favor of the right to abortion is an “act of violence.”

While discussing the Michigan Militia members accused of plot to violently overthrow the state government by kidnaping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Moore said, “I just want to say that there are other acts of violence that we need to be talking about leading up to this election. Paying people $7.25 an hour is an act of violence. Going to the Supreme Court to get rid of Obamacare so that millions will be uninsured and die as a result, that is an act of violence. Saying that we want to take away Roe v. Wade when 70% of the country supports Roe v. Wade and forcing women back into back-alley abortions, that is an act of violence. And who is doing this?”

“These white men, Trump are committing the acts of violence and we need to see them as that,” he continued. “And I think that if we kind of wrap our heads around that and realize that we’re the majority, that Biden and Harris are out there and they are telling us that they are going to do things for the people. Don’t we all believe, first of all, just with the coronavirus that we’ll be in better shape come January? That at least there will be a plan and there will be action and we’re going to do what Germany did and these other countries did and get rid of this damn thing?”

