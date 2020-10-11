Whitmer: ‘Domestic Terrorists Are Finding Comfort and Support’ in Trump’s Rhetoric

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was giving “comfort and support” to “domestic terrorists” after the FBI thwarted a plot to violently overthrow the state government by kidnaping her.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Governor, do you know if this security threat is over? Do you feel safe?

WHITMER: Good morning. I have always felt safe, I am protected by the Michigan State Police, and they are an incredibly professional organization. But, I do believe that there are still serious threats that groups like this group, these domestic terrorists, are finding comfort and support in the rhetoric coming out of Republican leadership from the White House to our state House. And so I remain concerned about safety and integrity going up to this election.

BRENNAN: I want to get into integrity in a- in a moment. But just to button this up, so three of the men that were arrested as co-conspirators in part of this plot were also involved back in the Spring in April with storming the Michigan Capitol with guns at the time. Governor, these are your constituents. How do you, in your state, unify things? I know you’re talking about the president and rhetoric, but what do you do to deal with this?

WHITMER: So, you know, the center of all the work that we’ve been doing around COVID is trying to save lives. Whether people support me politically, or they supported my opponent in the last election,my job as governor is to make sure that Michigan is a place where we are saving lives, we are following the science, we get our economy back on track. We have saved thousands of lives, studies have shown, by the actions that I took. We also have re-engaged our economy. We’re one of the ten top economic resurgences in the nation because of that work.