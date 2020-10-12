Behar: GOP in a ‘Male, White Panic’ — Barrett Will Be a ‘Temporary Win’

Co-host Joy Behar said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that while Republicans will get Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court, creating a conservative majority, the win will be temporary.

She argued the party was in a “male, white panic” with which most of the country does not agree.

Behar said, “I think they’re going to get her through because they have all the cards in her hands. They have the majority, and unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait for time to go by to see where the Trump party starts to really fail, and all of these people who are trying to put the clock back to 1955 are going to be taken out of office because the tide is going forward. 62% of Americans want to keep Roe v. Wade. 67% of Americans want gay marriage. These guys are in a white panic, a male, white panic, and they want to put the clock back.”

She added, “Listen, I’m old enough. I remember the ’50s, okay? A woman couldn’t even get her own credit card in those days, forget about getting an abortion. I had a girlfriend who had to fly to Puerto Rico to get an abortion. It was so difficult to get anything at that time that was legal. You had to put your life at risk in those days. Gays were terrified of coming out. This is what they would like to do to the country now, to put their reactionary Rush Limbaugh ideas into the country, and the country is not there. It’s not there. So it’s a losing battle, but a temporary win for them.”

