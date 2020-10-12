Carville: ‘We’re Going to Know at 10:30 Eastern’ Election Outcome — ‘I Anticipate Opening a Bottle of Champagne’

During an appearance Monday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” Democratic strategist James Carville explained why he was not worried about a prolonged election process with the outcome uncertain for days, weeks or even months.

Carville told MSNBC’s Brian Williams he anticipated a Democrat win for Joe Biden and control of both chambers of Congress on November 3 and went as far as to boast about a celebratory bottle of champagne in time for Williams’ 11 p.m. ET program.

“Not only are we going to know election night, we’re going to know at 10:30 Eastern,” he said. “This thing is not going to be close. We’re going to know early. I’m not in any panic whatsoever. I mean, I’m just on edge because the stakes are so high. But I feel very good about where the Democrats are. And I’ll probably see as much polling as anybody in the country. And if anything, it continues to improve. I kind of thought the natural gravity would take it down, but that doesn’t seem to be happening as of yet. And we’ve got three weeks before we go to post. I’m ready to go. I think we’re going to know, and I anticipate opening a bottle of champagne. Brian, maybe I’ll share it with you by distance.”

