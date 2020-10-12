CNN’s Acosta to Trump Rally Goers Chanting CNN Sucks: ‘What Also Sucks — Getting the Coronavirus’

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reacted to chants of “CNN sucks” from rallygoers in Sanford, FL at President Donald Trump’s rally Monday during the broadcast of “The Situation Room.”

Acosta took a shot at his network’s critics by saying contracting COVID-19 would also “suck.”

Acosta said, “After this rally in Florida tonight, the president heads off to Pennsylvania for another rally tomorrow later on in the week, Iowa and North Carolina, Pennsylvania is a critical battleground state. Iowa and North Carolina are really states that should be in the bag for President Trump.”

“That’s an indication as to how much trouble he’s in politically right now,” he continued. “And as this crowd is chanting that there are members of the press here who suck, I should also point out what also sucks — getting the coronavirus.”

