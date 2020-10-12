Graham: ‘If You Want a Fight over Amy Barrett, You’ll Get One’

Ahead of Monday’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he is prepared for a “fight” after Democrats attempted to stop now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in 2018.

Democrats have pushed back against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee given he is in the final year of his first presidential term.

Graham on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” challenged Democrats, saying if they “want a fight over Amy Barrett,” they will “get one.”

“I’ll be surprised if it gets too disruptive. They think they’re leading in a presidential election — Kavanaugh blew up in their face. I think they’re smart enough to know if they play any dirty tricks, it will not help them in their overall cause, but time will tell,” Graham advised.

“I’m going to stand up for [Barrett],” he later added. “I hope people will stand up for me. We’re going to … try to take back the House, keep the Senate and get President Trump reelected. I think this helps President Trump. He is shaping the court in a way good for your business, good for your family. And Amy Barrett is worth fighting for. If you want a fight over Amy Barrett, you’ll get one.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent